Grundy Bank’s Becky Brown retires after 33 years

After a memorable 33-year career in Commercial Loan Administration, the last 11 years with Grundy Bank, the announcement of Becky’s retirement was made public, marking the end of an era.

Grundy Bank issued a news release Friday celebrating Brown’s career. It said Brown is known for her skills and dedication, and she’s made an everlasting mark in her field. Her compassion with clients has been a hallmark of her career, fostering trust and loyalty among those she serves.

“Becky has served many commercial and agricultural clients during her banking tenure in Morris,” said Pete Brummel, Senior Vice President at Grundy Bank. “I witnessed the professional manner in which she approached her job each and every day, and it has been a privilege to work aside her. She can retire knowing she has a great number of clients and friends who wish to thank her for years of friendly, capable service. She also brought humor into our workplace which will definitely be missed.”

Becky has dedicated her career to business banking for over 30 years, specializing as a Commercial Loan Administrator. Throughout these decades, Becky has demonstrated exceptional professional skills and cultivated lasting friendships, becoming a cherished and dependable colleague. Brown has also demonstrated her commitment to community involvement through her roles in local sports organizations. She served as the Treasurer of the Morris Football Quarterback Club, where she managed financial responsibilities and contributed to the club’s operations. In addition, Becky has previously held the position of Treasurer for the Morris Soccer Association, further showcasing her dedication and leadership in supporting youth and community sports programs.

“I am looking forward to relaxing in the morning, going for a walk or an exercise class, helping out with my grandkids in Schaumburg, spending more time with my family, and last but certainly not least, traveling the country with my husband, Don, in our motorhome,” Brown said. “I will miss my ‘work family’ more than I want to think about, so I will definitely be calling for lunch dates, visits and more.”

Grundy Bank extends warm wishes to Becky as she embarks on this new chapter in her life. The entire Grundy Bank staff are excited for Becky as she enters retirement, and wish the best for her and Don as they enter the next chapter of their lives.