Community Nutrition Network celebrates Grundy Chamber membership

The Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association is celebrating 19 years serving Grundy County and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry said in a news release Thursday that it is proud to welcome them as a member.

“We are a nonprofit providing nutrition and socialization to older adults in our community,” Nutrition Director Patricia Strahan said in a news release. “We provide home-delivered meals to adults age 60 and above, and to their spouses, along with other meal options including restaurant meals, frozen meals for the week and more.”

Community Nutrition Network is also a part of the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois. In Grundy County they are located at 1700 Newton Place in Morris and are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Grundy County Chamber held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 7 to celebrate Community Nutrition Network’s Chamber membership with the Community Nutrition Network team, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman and numerous area business partners.

“Community Nutrition Network and its volunteers provide more than just meals for our senior community. They provide connection, friendship and joy through their services. We are so grateful for their dedication to our community,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Community Nutrition Network has a team of four staff members, but as a local nonprofit, Community Nutrition Network is heavily volunteer based and they are in need of volunteers to help deliver meals and serving food at their lunch cafes in Morris, Minooka, Coal City and Mazon. To sign up to volunteer visit Community Nutrition Networkssa.org/volunteer or call 815-941-1590.

“We hope to continue expanding our services to older adults in our community and promote socialization,” Strahan said.

For more information on Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association visit cnnssa.org or call 815-942-1590.