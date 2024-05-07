Grundy County Health Department announces Youth Mental Health First Aid class May 21

The flyer for the Youth Mental Health First Aid course on Tuesday, May 21. (Photo provided by Grundy County Health Department)

The Grundy County Health Department is hosting a Youth Mental Health First Aid course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the JJC Morris Campus, 725 School St. in Morris.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid course will teach how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in adolescents aged 12-18.

The course covers common signs of mental health challenges in this age group include anxiety, depression, eating disorders and attention deficit hyperactive disorder, common signs and symptoms of substance use, how to interact with a child in crisis, how to connect youth with help, and it will expand on trauma, substance use, self-care and the impact of social media and bullying.

To register, visit grundyhealth.com.