Prairie Creek Library in Dwight announces May events

The Prairie Creek Library has several free, open to the public events for the public during the month of May, including a May the Fourth Be with You party this Saturday.

Registration is required to make sure the library has enough space and materials. To register, call 815-584-3061 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/prairiecreekpubliclibrary.

The True Crime Club will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and will be discussing Chicago’s original serial killer, H.H. Holmes. Holmes was known for his Murder Castle during the 1893 World’s Fair. He would lure unsuspecting victims into what they believed to be a hotel, but he had built a crematory and a lime pit to dispose of his victims. One of his victims even came from Dwight. Many theorize that Holmes was also Jack the Ripper. No registration is required.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, a Paper Pie Book Fair will be held in the community room. Dwight Woman’s Club is hosting this fair, which is open to the public. The library will earn 50% of sales to be used for books and other Paper Pie items. You also may shop online beginning May 1 until the fair closes on May 15 at paperpie.com/brandpartner/A5619/event/4007259. The fair will have many great gift ideas.

The next Pop-Up Storytime will take place at 6 p.m. day, May 13, at Charlee’s Closet on Main Street in Dwight. Children will listen to a story and make a magnet craft.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, library director Kim Frauli will present Ghosts of Dwight. This is a requested repeat performance of the program originally presented last year. She will discuss some of the popular ghost stories around town landmarks as well as personal stories from people’s homes.

Gardening with Papa Mike, a program for teens and adults, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. Mike Cregar will offer guests gardening tips while they visit his wonderful gardens. One of the many topics Mike will be presenting is raised bed gardening. Participants will receive the address for the event when they register.

Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. All adults are welcome. They will be discussing “All Rights Reserved” by Gregory Scott Katsoulis.

In the children’s library, kids are invited to help with summer reading decorations by creating a paper airplane from May 1-9. From May 6-11, a Mother’s Day Card Making Station will be available to kids. A Bookmark Coloring Station will be set up from May 13-31.