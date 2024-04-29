Vista Learning awards 40 laptops, 23 $2,000 scholarships and laptops in Will, Kendall and Grundy counties

Students met with Vista Learning at the Grundy County Awards Ceremony. The adult on the left is Chris Mehochko, Regional Superintendent of the Regional Office of Education for Grundy and Kendall Counties . (Photo provided by Vista Learning)

Vista Learning, NFP, a Plainfield-based educational and charitable organization, is awarding laptops to one nominated student from each participating public school in Will, Kendall and Grundy counties, for a total of 40 student recipients.

The organization is also awarding $2,000 individual scholarships and laptops to 23 nominated seniors from participating high schools in each county. It awards computers every spring and fall and scholarships and computers every spring.

“We are thrilled to give our deserving students the gift of technology and scholarships,” Vista Learning Executive Director Jay Linksman said.

Representatives from Vista Learning presented laptops to eight students in Grundy County, nine students in Kendall County and 23 students in Will County. It also awarded four scholarships in Grundy County, five scholarships in Kendall County and 14 scholarships in Will County.

“These programs are a great example of a local business giving back to the community and to our future generations,” Plainfield-based Troy CCSD 30-C Superintendent Dr. Paul Schrik said.

Twice per year, Vista Learning asks principals and district administrators to nominate recipients based on need, potential and other criteria. Each refurbished, business-class laptop comes with a licensed operating system, Microsoft Office and other software. It also includes a one-year warranty coverage and tech support. These donations provide students who would otherwise not have access to computers at home the ability to engage in school and work activities, completeh omework, research and access resources and more.

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, over 1.1 million households lack at-home computer access. Vista Learning has donated 1,216 to children in need since 2006.

“We are grateful for the positive impact Vista Learning has on our district and many others,” Troy CCSD 30-C Director of Student & Family Services Jeff Peterson said.