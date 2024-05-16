Grundy Board approves $419,282 total purchases for squad cars

The Grundy County Board approved the purchase of nine 2025 Interceptors and one unmarked squad car from D’Orazio Ford Tuesday night for a total of $419,282.

The purchases, which splits up into $46,496.03 a piece for three of the squad cars and then $46,590 for the other five. An unmarked squad car was also approved for purchase, which will cost $46,844.03. These purchases are in line with the community improvement plan for the 2025 fiscal year, and D’Orazio has agreed to defer payment until December 2024 to fall in the proper county fiscal year.

The vehicles will be purchased using the county’s capital improvement fund.

The board also agreed to add the 72-month 100,000 mile maintenance package for each vehicle, which costs $3,485, paid from the Sheriff’s Department’s auto gas maintenance expense account in the general fund.