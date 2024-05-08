City of Morris hosts community blood drive with Red Cross

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 800-733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

“The City of Morris is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

Mayor Chris Brown is a regular blood donor.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Brown said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.