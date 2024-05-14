Ramp work begins at I-80 and Route 47 interchange in Morris

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that patching work is underway on the exit and entrance ramps at the Interstate 80 and Route 47 interchange in Morris.

Construction will be done nightly starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. the following day, according to a Tuesday news release.

There will be lane closures on the ramps from I-80 westbound to Route 47 and from Illinois 47 to I-80 eastbound. There will be lane reductions on the ramps from Route 47 to I-80 westbound and from I-80 eastbound to Illinois 47. All ramps will be fully opened during the weekends. The project is expected to wrap up by the end of June.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

