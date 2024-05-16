Grundy County Board approves $200,000 for Gardner bridge repairs

The Grundy County Board has appropriated $200,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funding to match the federal funding for the superstructure replacement of two bridges on Gardner Road.

Both bridges are in critical shape, and one of them was repaired in January due to a hole in the bridge deck. County Engineer Eric Gibson told the board back in February that the bridge had a three-foot hole straight through the top, and that he could stand on the bridge and look down and see the creek.

The bridge wasn’t originally slated to be replaced until FY2028, but Gibson was able to find an opening in a federal program to get both replaced.

The resolution passed unanimously, and the board also passed a second joint-funding agreement that set the requirements to use the federal funds, which provides the county with an additional $800,000 to repair the bridges.