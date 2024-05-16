Grundy County Board recognizes police ProActive unit for its service

The Grundy County Board recognized the Grundy County ProActive Unit for its service Tuesday night.

A member of the ProActive unit shared it’s accumulated statistics for 2023: The unit had 43 warrant arrests, 39 misdemeanor arrests, and 90 felony arrests for a total of 172 arrests. It also seized 90.6 grams of methamphetamine, 73.5 grams of cocaine, 31.99 grams of fentanyl, 4.2 grams of MDMA, 2,483 grams of cannabis and 372 doses of prescription drugs. It has also seized 24 firearms and $81,223.

Most recently the ProActive Unit seized 216 grams of fentanyl and $1,961 in a traffic stop when officers pulled over Eugene Walker, 42, Chicago and Christopher Sherry, 42, Homer Glenn on Wednesday, May 1. The bust was made by Deputy Jason Flores, who spotted a white Toyota Camry with Florida license playtes while patrolling in the Minooka area.

Flores conducted a search and found them in possession of a burnt spoon, a hypodermic syringe, 14.5 grams of cannabis and an open container. Upon opening the hood, Flores found a plastic grocery bag tied to the vehicle’s battery arm. This was suspected of being fentanyl. Walker attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

Walker was charged with manufacture and delivery of 100 to 400 grams of fentanyl, and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

“In three short years, you’ve gotten to the level you are now and this last stop outweighed what you found in an entire previous year,” said Chairman Chris Balkema. “For the men and women that put your lives on the line every day, and for a unit that didn’t exist three years ago, Grundy County is much safer as a result of your hard work.”