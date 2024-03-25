Grundy County Health Department offers food protection manager course April 18

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Health Department is offering in-person certified food protection manager courses from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, Thursday, July 18 and Tuesday, Oct. 15.

These courses cost $170, which includes the course, test and textbook.

Advanced registration is required, and can be found at grundyhealth.com. Registration is accepted until the day prior to the class date.

For information, call the Grundy County Health Department at 815-941-3115 or visit grundycountyil.gov/health.