Morris Theatre Guild announces auditions for “Godspell”

The flyer for the Morris Theatre Guilds' auditions for "Godspell." (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is looking for performers aging from incoming high school freshmen to college seniors to audition for “Godspell” from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

“Godspell is a play about a small group of people helping Jesus Christ tell different parables using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comedic timing. The play is made up of an eclectic blend of songs ranging in style from pop to vaudeville.

For more information, visit www.morristheatreguild.org/auditions.