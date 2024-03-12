Minooka High School recognizes Student of the Term honorees

Minooka Community High School is recognizing the third quarter Student of the Term Honorees, which selects one student from each department based on nominations by teachers and staff.

Third quarter nominees include sophomore Addison Davis who was nominated by Shayla Heery for world language/music/art, freshman Logan Davis who was nominated by Dylan Gnat for CTE, senior Braylynn Garbin who was nominated by Carrie Kravitz for work in the REACH program, freshman Rachel Kaney who was nominated by Candace Baker for social studies, senior Carlos Lomeli who was nominated by Nate Spriggs for his efforts in PE/health/driver education, freshman Brooke McAleer who was nominated by Alison Kelly for efforts in PE/health/driver education, freshman Johnathan Mormann who was nominated by Nicole Diamond for efforts in special education, senior Laila Richardson who was nominated by Leslie Hencinski for English, freshman Cristian Ross who was nominated by Kelly Cash for mathematics, sophomore Dulce Sanchez who nominated by Angie Ferro/Kristina Brown for student services, and junior Kody Serr who was nominated by Rebecca O’Sha, science.

Students are nominated on the basis of individual accomplishments in the classroom for achieving a personal standard of excellence or character, performing in a unique manner, achieving extraordinary test scores, writing outstanding papers, and making exceptional contributions to the class.

Honorees, their parents and nominating teachers participate in a special recognition breakfast at the high school four teams each academic year.