Morris hosts electronics recycling event April 5

The flyer for the electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 5. (Photo provided by the City of Morris)

The City of Morris in partnership with First America is hosting an electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First America Recycling, 1000 E. Armstrong St.

Items accepted include cables and wiring, televisions, batteries, cameras and camcorders, cell phones, iPods and iPads, computers, monitors, DVD and VCR players, microwaves, printers, fax machines, scanners, handheld appliances and game systems.

There is a $25 fee for CRT, deep-backed televisions and monitors. White goods like stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators are not accepted.

Those with questions can call First America Recycling, 815-941-9888.