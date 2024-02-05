Grundy Bank’s Garmon participates in Illinois Bankers Association’s Future Leaders Alliance

Kristen Garmon, Commercial Loan Specialist based out of Grundy Bank’s Downtown Morris branch, has been selected to participate in the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association.

This 14-month leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service, and networking.

Participants will partake in comprehensive training, which involves attending educational sessions, completing an advancement strategy project and performing local community service teaching financial literacy. The education sessions cover core topics such as Leadership and Influence, Team Building, Legislative Process, Presentation Skills, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, Cyber Security and more.

Kristen has been working for Grundy Bank for seven years. She has been actively involved in women’s empowerment events, such as Women in Banking in 2023. She has also participated in local community events and on-site training to update the bank’s programs. This March, she will be attending The ONE Conference (Opportunity. Networking. Education.) as part of her 14-month leadership program.