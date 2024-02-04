Rough Road 100 Spring Classic returns to Grundy County on April 6

The Rough Road 100 Spring Classic returns this year starting at 8 a.m., with online registration closing on April 1.

This bike race is an all-inclusive annual race for those wishing to try something new and challenge themselves on a 40 or 60-mile race on a mix of road and gravel. It begins in Morris heading south following a gravel road to just north of Verona, before making its way back toward either Marseilles or Seneca depending on the route. From there, it follows Old Stage Road back toward Morris.

The event also partners with We Care of Grundy County, and the race matches donations made by the race’s participants. For more information, visit https://www.roughroad100.com/.

Those interested in participating in the race can register at https://www.bikereg.com/rr100.