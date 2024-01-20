Grundy County Health Department offers vaccines for seasonal respiratory viruses

The Grundy County Health Department is offering vaccines for seasonable respiratory viruses like influenza, flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19.
The following vaccines remain available via appointment:
• Fluzone High Dose for influenza: Available for adults 65 years and older to offer maximum protection.
• Arexvy for RSV: Available for adults 60 years and older. This is a one-time immunization and is recommended for all adults 60 years and older.
• Beyfortus for RSV: Available for infants and toddlers 0-24 months years old through the Vaccine for Children (VFC) program. Certain requirements must be met to participate in the VFC program including meeting one of the following: having Medicaid, no insurance, being underinsured (if insurance doesn’t cover this vaccine), or American Indian/Alaskan Native.
• Moderna Spikevax for COVID-19: Available for persons 6 months and older.
For more information about respiratory illnesses, visit www.cdc.gov/respiratory-vruses/index.html. To schedule an appointment for vaccines, please contact the Health Department at 815-941-3404. Please contact your health insurance carrier for your specific coverage details.