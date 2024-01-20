Grundy County Health Department offers vaccines for seasonal respiratory viruses

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Health Department is offering vaccines for seasonable respiratory viruses like influenza, flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19.

The following vaccines remain available via appointment:

• Fluzone High Dose for influenza: Available for adults 65 years and older to offer maximum protection.

• Arexvy for RSV: Available for adults 60 years and older. This is a one-time immunization and is recommended for all adults 60 years and older.

• Beyfortus for RSV: Available for infants and toddlers 0-24 months years old through the Vaccine for Children (VFC) program. Certain requirements must be met to participate in the VFC program including meeting one of the following: having Medicaid, no insurance, being underinsured (if insurance doesn’t cover this vaccine), or American Indian/Alaskan Native.

• Moderna Spikevax for COVID-19: Available for persons 6 months and older.

For more information about respiratory illnesses, visit www.cdc.gov/respiratory-vruses/index.html. To schedule an appointment for vaccines, please contact the Health Department at 815-941-3404. Please contact your health insurance carrier for your specific coverage details.