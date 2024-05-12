Lockport softball goes 2-0 at Strike Out Cancer event: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Minooka and Lockport locked horns in a matchup of two of the area’s best softball teams Saturday at Lockport’s Strike Out Cancer event.
Lockport’s Kelcie McGraw won a pitcher’s duel with Minooka’s Taylor Mackin, as the Porters came away with a 3-2 victory. McGraw scattered eight hits in seven innings, striking out six against no walks. Lockport (22-8) scored twice in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Ava Swain and an RBI groundout by Morgan Spodarek. The Porters added a run in the second, scoring on an error.
Madison Kelly and Addisonn Crumly each had an RBI for Minooka, while Mackin allowed four hits, striking out three and walking three.
Lockport then picked up a 5-3 win over Yorkville, once again striking early by plating three in the bottom of the first on walks by Spodarek and winning pitcher Bridget Faut and a single by Marie Baranowski. Mikayla Cvitanovich, Swain, Emma Fitzgerald and Faut each had a hit for the Porters.
Faut gave up three hits and two unearned runs in four innings, getting relief help from McGraw and Ava Kaspar.
SOFTBALL
Beecher 2-10, Lemont 1-4: The defending Class 2A state runner-up swept the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Saturday. Sydney Kibbon went the full 10 innings in the opener for Lemont, while Mya Hollendoner had the lone RBI. In Game 2, Lauren Grins drive in two runs and Allison Pawlowicz had an RBI.
Lincoln-Way West 3, Downers Grove South 0: Jess Noga threw a complete-game shutout for the Warriors (17-8), allowing just two hits and striking out six. Reese Rourke was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Reese Forsythe (RBI) and Molly Finn each had two hits.
Providence Catholic 4, Downers Grove North 1: Winning pitcher Kailee O’Sullivan and Angelina Cole both homered among two hits to lead the Celtics (17-8) to the nonconference win. O’Sullivan went the full seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight.
Providence Catholic 8, Kankakee Valley 4: Angelina Cole, Grace Golebowski, Kailee O’Sullivan and Bella Olszta all had two hits to lead the Celtics (18-8). Abby Johnson went the distance for the win, allowing nine hits and one earned run while striking out three.
Plainfield Central 6, Plainfield North 4: Jamie Crawford had a two-run triple and Sophia Patterson had an RBI single in the first inning to help the Wildcats (15-9) to the win. Crawford later tripled again and scored on a single by Maeve Carlton. Winning pitcher Mia Johnson allowed eight hits and struck out three.
Plainfield East 4, Plainfield South 2: Winning pitcher Avery Welsh had a double and two RBIs to lead the Bengals (9-14), while Joey Erkenswick added two hits. Welsh allowed two hits and two runs in five innings, striking out four. Plainfield South (11-16) got a solo homer from Hallie Boardman and an RBI double by Adrianna Pope.
BASEBALL
Washington 7, Plainfield North 5: David Wick (home run) and Sam Beringer each had an RBI for Plainfield North in the nonconference loss, while Maximos Barrivall had two hits.
Conant 7, Romeoville 3: Nolan Holgado (two RBIs), Jonny Lee and Braden Lee all had two hits for the Spartans in the nonconference loss.
Sandburg 12, Plainfield East 2: Oscar Lopez had two hits to lead the Bengals (8-20) in the nonconference loss, while Cody Ray had two RBIs.
Plainfield South 16, West Chicago 0: Griffin Acevedo led the Cougars (15-10) to the nonconference win with two hits and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Pablo Herrera allowed one hit in three shutout innings, striking out four.
Rochester 8, Coal CIty 7: Lance Cuddy, Austin Davy and Danny Olson all had two hits for the Coalers (15-12).
Pleasant Plains 4, Coal City 1: Gabe McHugh went 2 for 4 for the Coalers, while Danny Olson had the lone RBI in the nonconference loss.
Nazareth 6, Joliet Catholic Academy 2: Zach Pomatto, Lucas Simulick (2 RBIs) and Keegan Farnaus all had a hit for the Hilltoppers (25-3).
BOYS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way East 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: At the Lincoln-Way East Sectional, the Griffins advanced to next weekend’s state finals win the win.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way East 4, Sandburg 3: At the Lincoln-Way East Sectional, Lincoln-Way East advanced to next weekend’s state finals with the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Joliet Catholic Academy 7, Chicago Christian 0: At the Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional, the Angels advanced to Wednesday’s championship game with the win.
Peotone 10, Morgan Park 0: At the Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional, the Blue Devils advanced to Wednesday’s championship game with the win.
Bishop McNamara 7, Reed-Custer 1: At the Bishop McNamara Regional, the Comets’ season came to an end with the loss.