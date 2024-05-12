Community Pulse: United Way selects theme for annual campaign celebration

We all have favorite TV sitcoms. This September, the United Way of Grundy County’s annual campaign celebration dinner fundraiser will give its guests an opportunity to share their favorite TV sitcoms in a fun way!

Although the event is still a few months away, our Special Events Committee is already hard at work on planning this year’s annual fundraising event, which will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at the Morris Country Club.

Our annual event every year includes a theme, which makes the night even more fun because we encourage attendees to dress in costumes. This year’s theme is tv sitcoms. In past events, we have had a variety of themes including the 50′s, 60′s 80′s, roaring 20′s, western, super heroes, Mardi Gras, Hawaiian Luau and last year’s theme was prom night. Although costumes are not required, the majority of the attendees show up in costumes. It’s a great way to step away from the daily business attire and have fun, all the while helping to raise funds to support vital programs in our community.

This annual fundraising event will benefit the more than 50 vital programs and services provided by our local not-for-profit Community Partner Agencies that our United Way funds through our annual Community Investment Grant. United Way of Grundy County funds a variety of local human service programs for the health, education and financial stability that assist Grundy County residents in need. These programs include basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence mental health, homelessness, transportation and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

Local businesses and companies can get involved by sponsoring the event or donating a basket for our silent auction. Sponsoring the event is a great way for a business to support our United Way of Grundy County and gives the business a great marketing opportunity. Sponsorships help our United Way reduce costs for the event, meanwhile supporting an avenue to raise funds, which in-turn helps generate more funding that is granted to the local not-for-profits for the more than 50 programs we support annually.

Donating an item for the silent auction is a great way for local market your company and help our United Way at the same time. Local businesses offer products and services that could make great auction items. We are always looking for unique experiences, gift certificates, and other items that make great auction items and raise the most money possible, which in turn, impacts more lives in Grundy County.

I encourage our local businesses to take advantage of this marketing opportunity and be a part of this year’s celebration event by being a sponsor or donating an item for the silent auction.

Another great way to get involved is to attend the event. Reservations are just $75 per person and corporate table sponsorships are available for an added business marketing opportunity. In addition to the silent auction, there will also be several raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. New this year, we will also be selling chances to win a brand new 7.0 cu ft chest freezer, donated by Rolando’s Furniture & Appliances.

Although this is a fundraising event, it is also an opportunity for us to acknowledge the donors who support our mission throughout the year and recognize our funded Community Partner Agencies that provide the programs and services throughout Grundy County.

United Way of Grundy County’s annual event is a lot of fun and the members of the Special Event Committee truly have a lot of fun planning it. The committee members include: Laura Angwin, Katie Bodine, Megan Borchers, Bev Henke, Brenda Kreiger, Heidi Lawton, Karen Nall, Paula Mercer, and Christina Van Yperen. Consider joining us for an evening of fun!

The United Way of Grundy County has been providing support in the community since 1946 and positively impacts the lives of others in Grundy County, helping to make it a great place to live and work.

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County or If you are interested in attending the campaign celebration fundraising event, donating a silent auction item, or being a sponsor, contact us at info@uwgrundy.org or call us at (815) 942-4430.