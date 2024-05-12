Minooka and NuWay partner for unlimited garbage pickup May 13-17

The Village of Minooka is partnering with NuWay disposal Monday through Friday of next week for unlimited garbage pickup.

All garbage must be at the curb by 5 a.m. on the normal pickup day only, and all loose debris must be in large, heavy duty garbage bags. Additional refuse must be bagged or placed in a can not exceeding 32 gallons or 50 lbs. Loose items like carpet should be bundled with twine, no more than four feet in length.

Extra items should be at least two feet from the garbage and recycling totes, and they shouldn’t be placed between the totes and the curbs. Homes can throw out up to four vehicle tires without rims and up to two white goods (refrigerator, washer, dryer, etc.).

Hazardous materials like batteries, gasoline and motor oil will not be accepted, nor will TVs, computers, phones, or any other kind of electronic. Construction material is also not accepted.