We Care of Grundy County hosts Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services training course March 9

The outside of We Care in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

We Care of Grundy County is hosting a Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services training course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at 530 Bedford Rd. in Morris.

This course is for people looking for service opportunities in their area, who feel called to help people in need and want to learn more about the Salvation Army’s work in emergency disaster services. It provides an overview of the Salvation Army’s mission and its role within disaster work.

Those participating will also be taught how to prepare and equip themselves for a disaster deployment.

Those interested can register by visiting edscentral.org. Anyone with questions can contact Erin Martin at 309-271-4530 or erin.m.martin@usc.salvationarmy.org.