Minooka Community High School selected for Varsity Yearbook’s “Portfolio”

Morris Community High School announced Friday that it will be included in Varsity Yearbook’s “Portfolio, volume 29″, which showcases the talent of the students and staff who produce outstanding yearbooks.

“Portfolio” presents 512 schools, and it showcases the innovation and excellence found within school yearbooks across the country. From these schools, 1,744 examples are curated and only 77 books are chosen for the Anthology section, including honorable mentions.

“We are thrilled to publish the first Portfolio under Varsity Yearbook,” said Andrew Checketts, General Manager of Varsity Yearbook. “This collection represents the best of the best, and we are honored to showcase the talent and creativity of these students from across the country.”

Yearbooks are selected based on consistency in verbal and visual elements, coverage and photography.

For more information, visit Varsity Yearbook’s website at varsity.com/yearbook. For inquiries about Minooka HIgh School’s inclusion, contact Ron Maruszak at rmaruszak@mchs.net.