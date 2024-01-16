NWS: Ice jam reported near Phelan Acres, Bardwell Island on Kankakee River

Large ice chunks build up along the banks of the Kankakee River in Wilmington. This photo was taken Jan. 30, 2019. (Eric Ginnard)

The National Weather Service in Chicago reported a large ice jam near Phelan Acres and Bardwell Island on the Kankakee River that will cause flooding of roads, yards, and parks along and near the river for the next week.

According to the NWS website, an ice jam is caused when pieces of floating ice carried with a stream’s current accumulate at any obstruction to the stream’s flow.

“These ice jams can develop near river bends, mouths of tributaries, points where the river slope decreases, downstream of dams and upstream of bridges or obstructions,” reads the web page. “The water that is held back may cause flooding or flash flooding upstream. If the obstruction suddenly breaks, then flash flooding may occur downstream.”

Other areas impacted by the ice jams include Wilmington and Lakewood Shores.

The NWS said that those living in the area need to take immediate precautions to protect property in the area, and nobody should drive across flooded roads or walk in flooded parks and yards.