Grundy County Health Department hosts 2nd annual Senior Expo

A crowd piles into Jennifer's Garden for the inaugural Grundy County Senior Expo in 2023. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Health Department’s Senior Programs is hosting its second annual Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Rd, Morris.

The fair will feature vendors, seminars, door prizes and bingo, along with a catered meal.

Last year’s event hosted over 1,300 people and featured many different booths where seniors could learn about Medicaid and Medicare, benefits programs, transportation and more.

The last day to register for this year’s event is Friday, May 10, and meal tickets will not be available for purchase the day of the event. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grundy-county-senior-expo-tickets-823993144677.