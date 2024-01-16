Coal City schools cancelled Wednesday after burst pipe floods office

Coal City students will be getting yet another day off Wednesday after a sprinkler pipe burst on Monday at Coal City Middle School, flooding and damaging the office area.

The district sent a news release Tuesday detailing what happened. Water from the burst pipe also made its way into the commons area, some Encore classrooms and some of the sixth grade classrooms. The district hired Servpro Commercial and Residential Services to handle the mitigation.

A plan is in place to accommodate displaced office workers and classrooms where needed, and there should not be any changes to the normal school day.

The building will not be ready for students on Wednesday, though. This allows Servpro, maintenance and custodial staff time to continue the cleanup to ensure the school will be safe for students and staff. After school activities will continue as scheduled.