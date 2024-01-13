Roof of 322 Liberty St. building collapses Saturday morning in Morris

Jim Kidonakis, of the band Scotty Sanders and Jimmy K, shows Kidonakis was nearby Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, when the roof of the building at 322 Liberty St. in Morris collapsed. A screenshot from the video taken by Kidonakis shows damage to the building. (Photo provided by Jim Kidonakis)

The roof of 322 Liberty St. in Downtown Morris collapsed Saturday morning with residents of the apartments still inside.

The building is home to apartments on the top floor and the Roth Jorstad Insurance Agency and Dr. Johnson Pediatrics on the ground floor.

Jim Kidonakis, of the band Scott Sanders and Jimmy K, was standing outside with his helper addressing storm repairs on a different building across Liberty Street when they heard a huge bang.

“All of a sudden, a bunch of bricks and a big chunk of roof dropped, making a plume of dust,” Kidonakis said. “We called 911 right away.”

From what Kidonakis could see, the upstairs residents are all accounted for and well, but emergency services are still on the scene.

The Morris Herald-News will update this story once the Morris Fire Department returns a request for more information.