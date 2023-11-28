Grundy Bank collects over 450 coats and winter accessories

Christine Mendez and Eric Fisher, of We Care, with the coats collected for the Grundy Bank coat drive. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank’s annual coat drive kicked off on Oct. 16 and turned out to be a huge success.

The coat drive brought in over 450 winter clothing items such as winter coats, scarves, hats, gloves and winter boots that will benefit the families in Grundy County and Southern Will County. Coats were dispersed to We Care of Grundy County in Morris and Our Caring Closet in Wilmington.

“It is such a great feeling when you see the coat drive box continuing to fill up day after day, it really does show that the community is here to support one another.” Said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank. “We all know how bad Chicago winters can be and are beyond grateful to see this drive be successful year after year.”

For over a decade, Grundy Bank has been running this drive with the aim of providing warmth and comfort to those in need this season. The generosity of individuals, businesses and organizations who have donated has been overwhelming. Grundy Bank is committed to continuing this tradition and believes it is a testament to the communities’ compassion, support and generosity.

“We are always so glad and appreciative of the Grundy Bank Coat Drive. This time of year, can be particularly hard on struggling families. It is so great to see their faces light up when we tell them they can pick out coats and hats for their family. We are grateful to have Grundy Bank as a community partner.” Said Eric Fisher, Executive Director of We Care of Grundy County.

Grundy Bank President and CEO Kevin Olson said Grundy Bank now is showcasing Operation St. Nick’s auction items in the Morris main branch.

“We are pleased to once again announce that Operation St. Nick will be taking place on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon and will have several of their auction items on display in the bank’s main lobby located at 201 Liberty St. in Morris. Auction items will be showcased through Saturday, Dec. 9,” Olson said.

For more information on Grundy Bank’s annual coat drive contact Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director at 815-513-2241 or cmendez@grundy.bank.