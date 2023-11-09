Village Christian Church in Minooka packed 104,544 meals to be sent to Haiti

The Village Christian Church Minooka Campus, 8965 South Bell Road, hosted a meal pack in partnership with Lifeline Christian Mission with the goal of packing 100,000 meals for hungry families in Haiti.

It exceeded that goal, packing 104,544 meals that will be shared with Haitian families.

“I love the fact that there are so many opportunities to serve,” one meal packer said. “There is something for every person to do regardless of age and physical ability.”

Over 500 volunteers helped on Saturday, both young and old.

Each meal costs 30 cents the church raised most of the money to pay for the meals with different fundraising events and through generous donations.

Those wishing to participate can visit https://www.reclaimedcharity.org/donate-now.

Village Christian Church is one church with multiple locations, one at 104 N. Main St., in Seneca and another at 965 E. Division St. in Coal City. Its website is https://live.thevillagechristianchurch.com/.