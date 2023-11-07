Morris Airport crosswind project still in acquisitions phase

Alderman Jake Duvick updated the Morris City Council on progress at the Morris Airport on Monday, letting them know that there’s one signed contract, three waiting for signature and another still in negotiations to get the land needed to begin.

The City of Morris received $11.8 million from the state of Illlinois back in December 2021 to construct a crosswind runway.

Duvick said the city is also waiting on word from the FAA on its environmental study. Once that’s in, the Airport Committee will hold a public meeting.

“We’re pushing hard but the FAA doesn’t move very fast,” Duvick said.

This project will allow for a 3,500 foot crosswind runway that the city hopes to have finished in summer or fall of 2025.

The project was expected to cost around $14.7 million total, with grant-funding covering 80% of the cost.