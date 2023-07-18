Morris works toward construction of airport crosswind runway

The city of Morris received $11.8 million from the state of Illinois to construct a crosswind runway at the Morris Airport back in December 2021, and it is now getting closer to purchasing the property required for the expansion.

Morris is working to improve its environmental assessment with the FAA first, though.

Mayor Chris Brown said the environmental assessment needs to be approved by the Illinois FAA before they move forward with the project.

“Then we’ve got appraisals that are getting done,” Brown said. “Those are finishing up on those properties around it, nearly 200 acres.”

This additional acreage will allow for the construction of a 3,500 foot crosswind runway that Brown says should be done in either the summer or fall of 2025.

In the meantime, other updates at the airport have moved along: The city recently installed new security and a self-fueling station for people flying at night. It also purchased two new fuel trucks within the last two years.

Brown said the Morris Airport sees around 40,000 touchdowns, which includes takeoffs and landings, every day and this expansion will allow it to make an emergency landing spot for O’Hare International and Midway airports.

“We want to get it to the point where we can use it to our benefit,” Brown said. “You know, to make money for the city.”

Brown said there’s also a possibility of running a new building together with Joliet Junior College upon its expansion into Morris. JJC is still looking at other locations in Morris right now, though, and Brown said they’re looking at demand for programs before making a decision.

The project was originally expected to cost around $14.7 million, with grant-funding covering 80% of the cost. Brown said he estimates the crosswind runway will cost between $12.5 and $15 million to build.

The Morris Airport as it stands right now has a $15.2 million impact on the local economy according to a study done by the state of Illinois.