Memorial Day events in DeKalb County 2025

The shells fly as members of the DeKalb American Legion Honor Guard fire three volleys Monday, May 27, 2024, during the DeKalb Memorial Day program at Ellwood House. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb County-area veterans groups, cities and organizers will host Memorial Day events throughout the county for the public to come together to honor all who’ve died in service to the country.

Memorial Day is May 26.

DeKalb

Mayoral Memorial Day breakfast and program in DeKalb

Time: 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

Where: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road.

What: All community members are invited to the 33rd annual Mayors’ Memorial Day breakfast, where DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran, is expected to attend. Tickets cost $10 to $15 a person through DeKalb Elks Lodge No. 765.

Downtown DeKalb Memorial Day ceremony

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock in Memorial Park, 101 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

What: A brief ceremony will be held at DeKalb’s century old memorial for the start of city-sponsored Memorial Day activities. The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock was first dedicated in 1921 to honor the veterans of World War I, and has become a cornerstone of DeKalb’s civic minded community.

DeKalb Memorial Day Parade

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: Starting from the corner of North Third and Locust streets, the parade will travel west along Locust Street (also named Veterans Way) before turning north on Linden Place. The parade will end at the Ellwood House.

What: The DeKalb Memorial Day Parade is an annual tradition that brings out veterans and those who support them from across the community.

DeKalb Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place.

What: Jointly put on by the city of DeKalb, the DeKalb Park District and the Ellwood House Museum, the grounds of some of the most well known DeKalb residents will play host to the conclusion of DeKalb’s Memorial Day events. Following the Memorial Day parade, a service to pay tribute to soldiers who died while serving the U.S. will be held on the lawn.

AMVETS DeKalb Memorial Day concert

Time: 2 p.m.

Where: AMVETS Post 90, 421 Oak St., DeKalb.

What: The AMVETS Post 90 of DeKalb will host another Memorial Day event in 2025, this time at their post’s headquarters. The Beaux Band will perform what is being called a Memorial Day of music and remembrance.

Sycamore

Sycamore Memorial Day Parade

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: downtown Sycamore to Elmwood Cemetery.

What: The Sycamore Veterans Home Association will host the annual Sycamore Memorial Day Parade shortly after the conclusion of DeKalb Memorial Day activities, allowing area veterans to make their way north for the second parade of the day. The parade will begin near 121 S. California St., take a left on Elm Street, take rights on Somonauk and Charles streets before ending at Elmwood Cemetery.

A Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Sycamore Veterans Club will be held at Elmwood Cemetery after the parade’s conclusion.

Genoa

Genoa Memorial Day Parade

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Where: From the Genoa Veteran’s Home, 311 S. Washington St. to the Genoa Cemetery, near South Sycamore and East Hill streets.

What: Sponsored by Genoa American Legion Post 337, the parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. from the Genoa Veteran’s Home, and move north along Washington Street before turning east on Route 72 and south on Sycamore Street. The Memorial Day event will conclude at the Genoa Cemetery, where a ceremony will be held.