Looking Back for April 16, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

The delivery truck of Fitzgerald Brothers caught fire Tuesday afternoon in some unaccountable manner, but the blaze was quickly discovered. The boys at the store resorted to the use of considerable flour and the machine was not damaged to any great extent.

Injured while cranking a Ford car on Monday night, Miss Irma Self is carrying her right arm in a sling. The injury was very painful and has caused the young woman to remain at home. It is thought that the right wrist is not broken, but is seriously sprained. An x-ray will be taken Saturday in order to determine if the wrist is broken. It is seldom that an accident of this nature occurs, as the greater number of cars have self-starters.

With the greater part of the machinery moved, the Chronicle Press, recently purchased by Clark & Cate from The Chronicle, will be in its new quarter in the Clark building on South Second street in a very short time. Most of the machinery has already been moved and installed in the new location. The Optimus press and paper cutter are among the articles now being moved. It is expected that within a short time all of the machinery will be placed in the new quarters and in operation again.

Workmen at the new First National bank building in Sycamore, today were busy erecting the steel uprights which will brace the second floor of the building. The steel has been on the ground for some time, and as soon as the work was far enough along, there was no time lost in erecting the pillars. The brick construction work on the building is also moving along at a rapid rate, much to the gratification of the bank officials.

Work at the post office has increased, with the advent of the new ruling on the charges for mailing packages. Nearly every package coming into the office has to be weighed and a new charge made, due to the raise in rates. The new stamps were also placed in circulation. In the past many of the manufacturing firms of the city sending packages have been able to determine the charge that should be made. These firms, forgetting that a new ruling had been placed in effect, would place the same number of stamps on the packages as in the past, and when brought to the post office the clerks would have to re-weigh the package and have the customer order additional stamps.

1950– 75 Years Ago

In this instance no business is good business. For the past several days but little activity has been recorded on the DeKalb police blotter and yesterday there were but three minor notations. Through late this morning not a single notation was placed on the blotter for today. Yesterday morning an escort was provided and a report was received that a manhole cover was off at Eleventh and Market. Friday afternoon a report was received of a minor accident but the cars involved were gone when the police arrived.

On Thursday the pupils of the Hinckley eighth grade went to Montgomery where they went on a tour through the wallpaper factory. The tour took a little over an hour to complete and during that time they saw the complete process from the time it is just sheets of paper and clay until it is loaded on trucks and taken away.

Egg prices reversed a normal trend this year in Illinois and increased between February 15 and March 15, the agriculture department said today. The department said prices usually drop two per cent in that period, but this year jumped eight per cent between the two dates. The department said Illinois farmers received an average 28.4 cents a dozen for eggs in March, which was nearly ten cents lower than the 38.2 cents they were paid or a dozen on March 15 a year ago.

Mrs. Fred Erlenborn of Green Bay, Wis., is to be a week end guest at the home of her son John F. Erlenborn and family coming especially to help celebrate the birthday anniversary of her son John and Granddaughter Jean.

Another sure sign that spring is here is the fact that the city has been deluged with peddlers and salesmen of a varied and sundry nature. Chief of Police John Remsey today cautioned residents to be wary of peddlers and salesmen making house to house calls. While the greater part of them is reliable there are a number who are not who make it a practice of going from town to town periodically.

A display of pictures of “DeKalb of Yesterday” in the window of the DeKalb Trust and Savings Bank has been attracting considerable attention. The pictures are from the files of Waite Embree and have proved to be of interest not only to the old timers but the younger ones as well.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The DeKalb County Board will be asked to put its house in order. An agreement with Burnridge and Casseli, Elgin architects, to provide specifications for the repair of the courthouse roof, said to be woeful shape, will be presented for board approval tonight.

A DeKalb grocery store has been caught up in a Chicagoland area scramble for the good shopper’s dollar. Battle lines were drawn today for the contest between Dominick’s “Total Savings Policy” and Jewel’s “Miracle Price Program.” The winner figures to be the food store shopper. Jewel operates a supermarket at 1320 Sycamore Road, in DeKalb. Dominick’s does not maintain a store in the community.

Waterman will retain “the dry look.” A referendum to permit the sale there of alcoholic beverages lost by seven votes, 226 to 219.

The Sycamore Board of Education last night approved the hiring of a Geneva architectural engineering firm to estimate cost and recommend a site for a new junior high school.

The DeKalb City Council tonight will consider a gift from the late A. W. Jackson which would require the addition of an acute care wing at DeKalb Public Hospital. Jackson, 86, died March 11. His will includes a provision to give as much as $300,000 to the pubic hospital if a new acute care wing is built.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Buildings may sprout like flowers after a spring rain on the north side of Fairview Drive west of Peace Road, surrounded by trees, undulating berms and even a waterfall at the entrance. But the buildings probably won’t be the department stores and restaurants of a major shopping mall. Try instead a major industrial park called “Park 88.”

The city’s Plan Commission fought giant McDonald’s Corp. to draw at Thursday night’s meeting. McDonald’s plans to rebuild its restaurant at 805 W. Lincoln Highway. City officials would like to see a tamed-down version of the design, which they consider “garish.” The battle started as soon as the team of four from corporate headquarters pitched the offer to rebuild the restaurant.

Unintentionally causing concern among listeners, WLBK 1360 is in the process of moving from its location at 711 North First St., to just above the drive-up windows at the Associated Bank at 1325 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. Since late Wednesday night, WLBK has been off the air due to the move.

