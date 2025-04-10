Looking Back for April 9, 2025

Groundbreaking at First Street for the First Congregational Church in DeKalb, looking northwest toward Oakwood Cemetery, April 1953. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center Archives)

1925 – 100 Years Ago

After being repaired yesterday by one of the section gauges, the signal gates for the Northwestern railroad at Fourth street were again struck last night by an autoist going through the gate on the South Fourth street side. The Fourth street gates have been struck by autos more than any other railroad gates in the city, and are nearly always in need of attention. It is understood that the autoist doing the damage did not stop to ascertain the extent of the damage.

That the argument on the locations of early hotels in this city has not been settled is evident from the fact that a second letter from Pat Luney has been received. Mr. Luney has some explanations to make that might clear up a few of the details connected with the hotel question. Mr. Luney states that there were two Eagle hotels in DeKalb, the new Eagle hotel being the one built by Aaron Klock. His first letter, in which he wagered a cigar with G. I. Talbot, referred to the old Eagle hotel, which he states was either built by Russel Huntley or the man who conducted it for someone, whom he thinks was Mr. Beaupre.

Employees of the Barker & Sullivan store have been busy for several days making necessary alterations about the place. One important change made is the transfer of the soda fountain to the other side of the store, which makes it far more convenient for patrons and workers.

Workmen this morning started excavation work on the Kennedy property next to the fire station on Fourth street, leading to the assumption that the work on the new building will be started. But A. G Kennedy, owner of the property, states that as yet he has not secured the plans or specifications for the building, and the matter is much in doubt. The dirt that is being hauled away from the ground between the fire station and the European hotel is being taken to the high school where it will be spread on the new grounds that are being improved around the building.

Another former DeKalb young man has secured recognition in the field of public service, an announcement from Pasadena, Cal., stating that Clifford Earle, city engineer and superintendent of streets for the municipality, has been awarded the honor of making the plans and design for the $10,000,000 bridge that is to be built across San Francisco Bay.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Following the conclusion of the Good Friday church services yesterday afternoon, the DeKalb business district was jammed with shoppers and traffic was as heavy as on a Saturday night. Stores were closed from noon to 3 o’clock during the hours of the church services and the business area was extremely quiet during this period.

Since her tiny pet escaped from its pen shortly before noon Friday, Ivana Kay Childs, two and one-half years old, has been broken hearted. Although an intensive search was conducted by adults and children in the neighborhood of Ivana Kay’s home on the Sycamore Road, no trace of the black and white puppy which is about three months of age.

Annual gathering of the Last Man Club will be held this evening at the Eagles Hall with a dinner to be served at 6:30 o’clock. The club is composed of veterans of World War I who were members of the old Legion Drum and Bugle Corps. When the corps disbanded the members banded together and formed the Last Man Club with gatherings being held each year on the second Saturday in April.

Thursday afternoon, April 6 was the regular monthly date for the meetings of the various circles of the Waterman Woman’s Society of Christian Service of the Methodist Church. On account of the almost impassable country roads, two of the circles, No. One and No. Four met at the church in different rooms.

Police Chief Wes Plapp of Sycamore today had a warning for automobile drivers about the enforcement of the all-night parking ban on streets in the business district. With the coming of spring, the street crews have started sweeping off the streets early in the morning and cars parked in the business district between the hours of 2 and 6 o’clock will be ticketed. These tickets will cost the unwary parker a dollar.

No activity at Easter time in Shabbona is complete without eggs. The Brownies used only half an egg shell when they met Thursday with 14 present. They planted nasturtium seeds in the shells and arranged them in a flower box. Now they are watching to see whose seeds will be first to sprout.

Protection of the North California and North Main Streets crossing of the Chicago Great Western railway in Sycamore for a 60-day period by automatic flasher lights has been authorized by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

DeKalb residents picking up their phones tomorrow will be in for a surprise. The dial tone will be pitched slightly higher than the present hum. The change in tone is a by-product of a major addition within the DeKalb central switching office. With completion of the project, an additional 1,800 telephone lines will be available for future expansion of the DeKalb exchange.

The arrest of a 32-year-old DeKalb man Tuesday ended a five-month arson investigation into the $125,000 fire which destroyed the Church of the Open Door, 11th and State streets in October.

Malone’s in downtown DeKalb will observe the 100th anniversary of the founding of the retail store Thursday. Founded by H. H. Wagner in April of 1875, the business was first located at 315 E. Lincoln Highway in a building now occupied by Rendell Jewelers.

Kites will color the sky Sunday above the “North 40” along Garden Road behind Anderson Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus. Hundreds of DeKalb youngsters will be competing for award ribbons in the 16th annual DeKalb Elks Kite Contest.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Reading-program participants at Jefferson Elementary School were not just flipping pancakes Friday. The school’s 350 students have been “Flipping Over Books” with a reading contest that has been under way since the middle of January, causing teachers and school personnel to celebrate.

Monsanto Co., and its biotechnology rivals have begun a $50 million campaign to sell Americans on the benefits of genetically modified food. With television and print ads along with a web site and toll-free number, the newly formed Council for Biotechnology Information is seeking to raise awareness and reduce worry at a critical juncture for a powerful new technology.

Will Riverbend be built in Genoa? The developer and the city have been in negotiations for months and seem at this point to be going nowhere, if not actually backward.

Not long after Maple Park put the railport issue to rest, talk is circulating about UP coming to DeKalb County. But before word reached DeKalb on Thursday afternoon, it has already reached interested ears in Cortland.

Compiled by Sue Breese