Loud party near Round Lake results in charges for 2 men

ROUND LAKE – Two Waukegan men were arrested after police say one threw a bottle and struck a sheriff’s deputy and another tried to punch a Round Lake police officer while sheriff’s deputies and local police agencies were dispersing an unlawful gathering.

About 12:10 a.m. Oct. 22, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 24500 block of West Stub Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake for a report of a large, unruly party, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found about 100 people at a home creating a disturbance for the neighbors.

The party hosts had everyone leave the home. However, the guests flooded into the neighborhood, being unruly in neighbors’ yards, drinking alcohol in the roadway and blocking traffic with their cars. When more deputies and police officers arrived, some of the crowd began to leave, but some continued to be disruptive and unruly.

Ramon Basurto, 21, of the 100 block of North McAree Road, Waukegan, threw a bottle of beer at a sheriff’s deputy, striking the deputy in the shoulder, police said. He was arrested and taken to the Lake County jail. Police said Jarvion Allen, 21, of the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue, Waukegan, tried to punch a Round Lake Police sergeant and then fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

While being transported to the jail, Allen threatened to come to the deputy’s home and murder the deputy and his family, according to the news release.

Basurto has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.

Allen was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and threatening a public official.