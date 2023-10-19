D-70 HR director wins national award

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville School District 70 Director of Human Resources Peter Theis is the recipient of the Herb Salinger Personnel Administrator of the Year Award given annually by the American Association of School Personnel Administrators.

Theis received the award at the national AASPA conference in Anaheim.

“Mr. Theis has a beautiful balance of kindness, focus, hard work and fun,” said Superintendent Rebecca Jenkins, who hired Theis last year and previously worked with him in the Lake Forest school district. In her recommendation for Theis to receive the award, she said, “He learns the culture of an organization and respects the history but always pushes for more, for better, and leaves a positive mark of forward movement and change. That is done masterfully.”

The award is given to an AASPA member who has distinguished himself in personnel administration at the local, state, national level or internationally. The honoree also is involved and a contributing participant in personnel functions and programs, has made contributions with a significant impact on public education, is a skilled manager of change and is creative in his personnel administration. The honoree also must approach personnel administrative work with a sense of humor and a sense of respect for his fellow man.

This is Theis’ second award this year. He was named the 2023 Illinois Personnel Administrator of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Personnel Administrators.

Theis, who joined District 70 last year, was director of human resources for Lake Forest School Districts 67 and 115 for two years. He also was an assistant superintendent for human resources for Downers Grove School District 99. Theis also has served as the associate principal for curriculum and instruction in District 99, was dean of students for Glenbard East High School and worked as a middle school principal, high school dean of students and social studies teacher in Plano Community School District 88.