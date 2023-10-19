D-70 board earns school board governance award

LIBERTYVILLE – Members of the Libertyville School District 70 Board have been awarded the prestigious 2023 School Board Governance Recognition award for excellence in school leadership by the Illinois Association of School Boards.

This is the third time the District 70 School Board has received the distinction, first earning the state award in 2014-15 and again in 2018-19. The recognition covers two years. This year, 45 school boards in the state were honored, including District 70.

“It’s a testament to this board’s commitment to bettering itself in school governance and the board’s dedication to growth in providing the best leadership possible,” District 70 School Board President Jennifer Khan said.

The award is an impressive feat, considering that six of the seven board members have two or fewer years of experience.

The award also “reflects how the board believes in embracing challenging opportunities to promote excellence, innovation, critical thinking and respect,” she said.

The School Board Governance Recognition is designed to acknowledge school boards that have engaged in activities that lead to excellence in local school governance in support of quality public education. Applying for the honor is rigorous and requires the involvement of school board members and the superintendent over two years. Through the application process, school boards show they’ve learned and practiced effective governance through ongoing board development. The focus of the recognition is on the entire board’s development and participation as opposed to individual board member efforts.

“It’s impressive to see the District 70 Board of Education genuinely committed to providing top-notch leadership,” Superintendent Rebecca Jenkins said in the release. “Ongoing growth and development are expected of students and educators and they share the same values and accountability in their role as members of the school board.”

The seven-member District 70 School Board is led by President Jennifer Khan, Vice President Travis McGhee, Secretary Nan Dahlke and members Angela Balanag, Brian Lawton, Wendy Schilling and Steve Sticklen.

The IASB also recognizes board members for their individual efforts toward continuous learning and professional development through the IASB Board Leader Recognition Program. This year, the IASB recognized veteran District 70 board member Schilling at the level of Distinguished Annual Merit, one of the highest levels a board member can reach. Distinguished board leaders are recognized for the time and effort they devote to IASB leadership activities and service to the public education community. They earn points by attending IASB division meetings, governing meetings and legislative leadership programs as well as holding positions of leadership within the association. Members who have achieved Distinguished receive the Annual Merit Recognition by earning 40 additional points each year.