Man, 66, dies in crash near Mundelein

MUNDELEIN -- Lake County Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators are investigating a fatal Saturday afternoon traffic crash that occurred in unincorporated Mundelein.

About 4:45 p.m. Oct. 7, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 29000 block of Gilmer Road, in Fremont Township, for a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located a 2019 Ford Expedition with major damage, fully engulfed in flames.

The Ford, driven by a 66-year-old Mundelein man, was traveling south on Gilmer Road. For an unknown reason, the driver swerved to the right, then swerved to the left, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree. The vehicle then started on fire. A backseat passenger, a 36-year-old Grayslake man, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was unable to escape the vehicle and suffered major injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The ejected passenger suffered major injuries, including burn injuries. He was initially transported via ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, but then flow via medical helicopter to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was in critical condition.

Two other passengers, a 37-year-old Chicago man and 36-year-old Chicago man, were able to escape the burning vehicle and were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Investigations Team.