Mothers Trust Foundation celebrates 25 years with ‘Betty Bash’

LAKE FOREST – The Mothers Trust Foundation will hold its Betty Bash fundraiser from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14.

The fundraiser supports Mothers Trust Foundation’s mission to provide emergency assistance to underprivileged children living in Lake County.

The 25th anniversary fundraising event will be at the Fields Mini Dealership, 2100 Frontage Road in Glencoe. Enjoy a fun-filled evening that includes food, drinks and entertainment. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 25 years of silver linings.”

For tickets or more information, visit www.motherstrustfoundation.org or call Mothers Trust Foundation at 847-482-9189.

Mothers Trust Foundation supports Lake County service agencies, schools, townships and community social workers in providing for children in trouble or crisis. Mothers Trust Foundation helps fill the gaps in providing what other agencies cannot. Each week, the Mothers Trust volunteer service committee reviews grant requests for basic needs such as bedding, clothing, school uniforms and eyeglasses, as well as activities that help build self-esteem and confidence such as camps, sports, art, music and dance.