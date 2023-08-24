Libertyville School District 70 welcomes back students

LIBERTYVILLE – All five schools in Libertyville Elementary School District 70 welcomed back students Aug. 24, when the 2023-24 school year officially began with a full day of school.

The school bell rings at 8:15 a.m. for elementary schools in Libertyville. The middle school bell rings at 8:50 a.m. School dismissal for the elementary schools is 2:45 p.m. School dismissal for Highland Middle School is 3:35 p.m.

District 70 offers full-day kindergarten in all four elementary schools. Kindergartners attended a special open house Aug. 24. The full-day schedule begins Aug. 25.

District 70′s newest program is a blended preschool renamed Little Sprouts Preschool. It will run Monday through Thursday at Butterfield School. Times are 8:30 to 11 a.m. for the morning session and noon to 2:30 p.m. The school is located at 1441 W. Lake St.

Opening day at Adler Park School featured Principal Kendall Miller and staff greeting students at the buses by the bus turnaround. The school is located at 1740 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Butterfield School hosted a Welcome Back assembly for students. The school is located at 1441 W. Lake St. Principal Candice Kehoe and Assistant Principal Adam Greenberg greeted students and introduced staff in the gym. Music teacher Jonathon Weppler sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

At Copeland Manor School, 801 S. Seventh Ave., students were greeted as they got off the bus. Principal Lori Poelking, who will retire at the end of the school year, held an assembly to introduce school staff.

On opening day at Highland Middle School, Principal Jon Hallmark, Assistant Principal Valerie Rivera and Dean of Students Kristi Martin greeted students at doors on the northwest and west sides of the school. The school is located at 310 W. Rockland Road.