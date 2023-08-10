Inaugural Hogz 4 Pawz motorcycle ride planned Aug. 12

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet is excited to host “Hogz 4 Pawz,” its first-ever motorcycle ride, on Aug. 12.

The ride is co-hosted by Woodstock Harley-Davidson.

All proceeds will go toward the care of Save-A-Pet’s cats and dogs.

The ride will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at Save-A-Pet in Grayslake. Riders will head to Harley-Davidson in Woodstock before the final stop at the American Legion Post 911 in Wauconda.

There will be food and drinks for purchase, a chance to win raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.

Participants can register online or in-person at Save-A-Pet beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the ride. All participants are welcome to start the day with a continental breakfast donated by Trader Joe’s, Cabay Company Inc. and 3Legged Brewing.

“For those who ride motorcycles, this is a great opportunity to rev your engines to support a true no-kill animal rescue,” development director Stacy Ellington said in a news release.

Registration is $20 before Aug. 12 and $25 the day of the ride. Riders and passengers must register separately. To register online, visit www.saveapetil.org.