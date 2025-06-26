Dunn Museum folk art cathedral featured in Chicago exhibition

A professional art handler readies a carved cathedral from the Dunn Museum for transport to the Intuit Art Museum in Chicago, where it is featured in a special exhibition. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – A cherished, hand-carved cathedral from the Dunn Museum’s collection is on display at the newly renovated Intuit Art Museum in Chicago, which showcases self-taught art.

Mundelein craftsman Charles Warner (1884–1964) hand-carved the folk-art cathedral in memory of his childhood in Poland. Intuit Museum curators discovered the piece through the Dunn Museum’s virtual exhibition “Color & Light: Charles Warner’s Miniature Cathedrals.” The exhibit features 360-degree views and, for the first time, a look inside the cathedrals’ colorful, light-filled interiors.

The Chicago museum requested to borrow the piece for “Catalyst: Im/migration and Self-taught Art in Chicago,” the debut exhibition in its newly renovated space. Featuring 92 works by 22 migrant and immigrant artists, the show expands the city’s artistic narrative to spotlight underrecognized talent. The exhibition is open after a 20-month, $10 million transformation and runs through Jan. 11, 2026.

Dunn Museum Curator Heather Johnson said strict protocols are followed when loaning pieces. Environmental controls such as temperature and humidity, comprehensive insurance, high-level security and a professional art mover all are required to ensure the safety of the artwork.

“While we haven’t partnered with Intuit Art Museum directly before, we’re familiar with their past exhibitions and their strong commitment to preserving and presenting self-taught art. That made this an easy decision,” Johnson said in a news release.

The loan helps raise awareness of the Dunn Museum and its collections. It introduces Warner’s craftsmanship – and the wider work of the Lake County Forest Preserves – to a new audience of museumgoers in Chicago.

“Collaborations like this strengthen our role in the regional museum community,” Johnson said. “It’s a meaningful way to build connections beyond our boundaries while celebrating local stories.”

The cathedral on display also reflects a deeply personal story – one rooted in memory, migration and craftsmanship.

Warner left his home in Poland at age 16. After arriving in New York, he headed west and eventually settled in Illinois. He worked at American Steel and Wire in Waukegan before becoming a carpenter.

After he retired, he turned to a new passion – woodworking. A request from one of his daughters to build a manger sparked a new creative outlet for Warner. He began crafting detailed wooden structures, starting with birdhouses so elaborate he joked about charging rent.

By 1955, Warner had turned his hobby into a passion, carving intricate cathedral models from wood using his own templates, jackknife and jigsaw. Inspired by childhood memories of Europe, the models also became a way to share his heritage with his children.

Warner died in 1964, leaving his sixth model unfinished. In 1982, his daughter Lucille donated the five completed cathedrals to the Dunn Museum, saying her father’s retirement years were “the happiest years of his life.”

Warner’s folk art cathedrals are original creations, inspired by memories from his childhood rather than modeled after specific buildings. Each towering three to five feet tall, the models took up to a year to complete. He meticulously painted them and even wired some for electricity.

“It’s an honor to see Warner’s work resonate beyond our walls,” Johnson said. “We’re proud to help share his story with a broader audience.”