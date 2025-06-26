Edly-Allen launches Summer Book Club

LIBERTYVILLE – To emphasize the importance of learning throughout the summer, state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is hosting a Summer Book Club to encourage students to read and continue their studies during summer vacation.

“As an educator, I recognize how reading has the ability to inspire, educate and expand critical thinking skills,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “Reading over the summer helps students continue building on these skills. This program is a fun and free way to encourage the love of reading while earning a small reward.”

The Summer Book Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form and return the form to Edly-Allen’s Grayslake office by Aug. 15. Every child who completes the Summer Book Club will receive one Culver’s Scoopie and a personally signed certificate from Edly-Allen.

Edly-Allen encourages residents of the 31st District to participate in the program and visit their local library.

Summer Book Club forms are available at the following participating libraries:

• Cook Memorial Public Library

• Grayslake Area Public Library

• Lake Villa District Library

• Round Lake Area Public Library

• Zion-Benton Public Library

Summer Book Club forms also are available electronically at SenatorEdlyAllen.com. For questions, call Edly-Allen’s office at 847-548-5631.