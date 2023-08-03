Buckthorn Bounty program aims to preserve local oak woodlands

LAKE ZURICH – The Ancient Oaks Foundation announced the launch of a new initiative, the Buckthorn Bounty program.

Designed to combat the buckthorn infestation in oak woodlands, the community-driven program offers Lake Zurich residents the opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment while earning rewards for their efforts.

Buckthorn, a nonnative plant species, has become a growing threat to the ecological balance of local natural areas. Choking out native plants and affecting wildlife habitats, it poses a significant risk to the health and beauty of oak woodlands, jeopardizing the experiences of future generations of Lake Zurich residents.

The Buckthorn Bounty program aims to mobilize residents in the fight against the invasive menace. Participants can earn up to $150 a household for removing buckthorn from their properties.

The program encourages safe and effective removal methods, including herbicide treatments to prevent resprouting.

How the Buckthorn Bounty program works:

1. Residents can register as Buckthorn Bounty participants on the Ancient Oaks Foundation website at www.ancientoaksfoundation.org/BuckthornBounty. Each participant will be required to take “before” photos of their buckthorn infestation.

2. Participants will receive expert guidance on buckthorn removal methods.

3. After the removal process, residents report their success and the Ancient Oaks Foundation team verifies the efforts.

4. For each buckthorn stump removed with a diameter of a half-inch to 3.75 inches, participants earn a $2 bounty. Stumps measuring 4 inches and above are rewarded with $5 each.

5. The program allows residents to earn rewards of up to $150 a household.

“The Buckthorn Bounty program is a fantastic opportunity for Lake Zurich residents to actively engage in the conservation of our precious oak woodlands,” said Mary Kozub, board president of the Ancient Oaks Foundation. “By joining together in this community effort, we can make a significant impact on the preservation of our local natural areas, ensuring they remain a source of beauty and wonder for generations to come.”

To get involved in the Buckthorn Bounty program and help protect Lake Zurich’s oak woodlands, residents can visit the Ancient Oaks Foundation website at www.ancientoaksfoundation.org/BuckthornBounty.

The Ancient Oaks Foundation is a local conservation group dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of Lake Zurich’s oak woodlands and natural areas through education, volunteerism, supportive funding and long-term planning. Founded by a group of passionate residents who love nature, the organization is committed to creating a greener, more sustainable future for the community.