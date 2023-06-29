Libertyville D-70 music education program earns national recognition

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville School District 70 has been honored for the first time with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

“Children involved in a quality music education program are on a journey of adventure as they learn skills to sing or play an instrument,” District 70 orchestra teacher Carol Janossy said in a news release. “They learn to appreciate something more than the conventional day-to-day. Through responsibility and commitment, they learn to transform their skills into music that they share with friends, family and the community. The young musicians learn they have the power to deliver and share the message of music: beauty, joy, hope, peace and healing. They have the power to make the world a better place. A quality music education program is a win-win for performers and listeners for the present and the future. I am thrilled to guide young musicians on their musical journey with the support of the community.”

In its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, District 70 answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“Music represents culture and community. It is a part of our life every day,” said Carla Bollinger, who leads the band program at Highland Middle School. “Music education has the power to bring a community together, enhance learning and enrich our lives in ways too numerous to count. I am proud to work in a school district and community that supports the arts and the many wonderful benefits.”

Highland Middle School students see the importance of music education.

“Music education is important to me because it makes me a better, more well-rounded student and with the music program I have more social opportunities to make more friends,” eighth grader Julia Garrison said in the release.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For information about The NAMM Foundation, visit www.nammfoundation.org.