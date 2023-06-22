June 22, 2023
Grocery giveaway planned in North Chicago

Participants can drive up, volunteers will fill their vehicles at June 23 event

By Shaw Local News Network

NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet will host a grocery giveaway June 23.

The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 23 at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can drive up and volunteers will fill their vehicles. They must have a military, veteran or dependent identification.

The event is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.

