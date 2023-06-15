Happy Little Flame opens Creative Studio in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – Happy Little Flame, a local nontoxic candle company, is creating quite a stir with the opening of its new Creative Studio.

Bex Bucci launched Happy Little Flame Candle Company in May 2018 and has been adding new and innovative candles and scented goods to the product line.

While these products have brought a phenomenal response, it became evident to Bucci that many local people wanted to experience making their own candles in a fun, creative environment.

Inspired to bring this new experience to Happy Little Flame, Bucci decided to host a pilot candle-making class for Mother’s Day, where kids ages 6 to 12 could make a special gift for their moms. The kids were excited to be candlemakers for the afternoon and had a blast being creative and making something they had never made before.

The success of this first event, along with a growing number of inquiries, led Bucci to get serious about establishing a new space that could accommodate large groups of people for classes, workshops, private gatherings, birthday parties, events and more.

Over the course of several weeks, Bucci, with the help of her husband, Sean, and her sister, Elisabeth, renovated the front half of the company’s production and fulfillment space into a 600-square-foot creative studio.

Many customers have seen the new space and have booked parties, gatherings and classes.

In addition to her passion for creativity and innovation, Bucci’s heart is focused on bringing inspiration, encouragement and meaningful experiences to her customers and those in the community. Bucci said she strongly feels that the foundation of any good business is taking one’s gifts and talents and using them for the benefit of others.

Happy Little Flame’s new creative studio is booking classes, events and private parties for summer and fall. Keep an eye on the business’s social media pages for the latest news and pictures, plus opportunities to enjoy events.