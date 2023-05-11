Johnson invites students to apply for district internship

BUFFALO GROVE – State Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, is seeking motivated, community-minded high school and college students to serve in her 30th District office as interns.

Interns will have an active role in Johnson’s office, helping to plan events, assisting with outreach to community organizations and local governments and researching legislative initiatives. While interns will be able to choose a remote, in-person or hybrid schedule, they may be asked to attend in-person events with the senator when conditions allow.

The position requires a minimum commitment of five hours a week from June to August. Scheduling is flexible. Johnson’s office will work with interns seeking college credit for the internship.

Applicants should email Shanale Mason at shanale@senatoradrianejohnson.com with a resume after completing the internship survey.