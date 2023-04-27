Lovell Federal Health Care Center to hold in-person job fair April 29

NORTH CHICAGO – Lovell Federal Health Care Center will host an in-person job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 in Bourke Hall, Building 4, at the Lovell FHCC’s main hospital, 3001 Green Bay Road.

The job fair is open to everyone. Those who have served in the military may be eligible for veteran preference. For information on veteran preference, go to Benefits.gov or https://tinyurl.com/2p8enr4n. For federal job openings, go to USAJobs https://www.usajobs.gov/.

Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to interview at the job fair for some positions, including nurses, medical support assistants and sterile processing technicians.

Masks are mandatory. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Job seekers should bring resumes, two forms of identification and contact information for three references. Be prepared to be interviewed at the job fair. Social distancing will be enforced in Bourke Hall.

For information, contact Nicole Gordon at nicole.gordon4@va.gov.