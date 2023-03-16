March 16, 2023
Janicki wins Lake Zurich Chamber award

Chamber of Commerce names Brightway, The Janicki Agency as new business of year

By Shaw Local News Network

LAKE ZURICH – Since their May 2021 ribbon-cutting, Joe Janicki and his Brightway, The Janicki Agency insurance team have made a lasting impact.

For its efforts with blood drives and Toys for Tots and the insurance coverage it provides, the Lake Zurich business has been honored by the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 New Business of the Year.

Residents and business owners cast their votes for Brightway, The Janicki Agency in recognition of its work and contributions to the region in 2022. Agency owner Janicki’s 2022 award-winning team consisted of Mary Schepp, Piper Damien, Jeana Schwarz and Matt Maday.

Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday are by appointment. Visit them at their office at 160 E. Main St. in Lake Zurich, online at BrightwayJanicki.com or call 847-807-3200.

