2023 Live Music in the Parks concert lineup announced

LAKE VILLA – The Lindenhurst/Lake Villa Community Partners announced the 2023 dates for Live Music in the Parks.

The free concerts, held on Wednesday evenings at parks throughout the community, are presented by the Lindenhurst Park District, village of Lindenhurst, village of Lake Villa, Lake Villa Township and the Lake Villa District Library.

Raymond Chevrolet & KIA is the main sponsor.

“We are very proud to be the presenting partner for Live Music in the Parks,” said Mark Scarpelli, Raymond Chevrolet & KIA owner. “Being an area business for 65 years, we support the communities we serve with over $500,000 in donations and counting.”

The Lindenhurst/Lake Villa Community Partners were established in 2015 to provide fun events for area residents at minimal or no cost.

The Breakfast Club kicks off the season June 7 at Lehmann Mansion.

The rest of the concert schedule:

• June 14: Kaleidoscope Eyes at Parkman Pavilion

• June 21: Sushi Roll at Lehmann Mansion

• June 28: Mackenzie O’Brien Band at Parkman Pavilion

• July 5: Semple at Caboose Park

• July 12: Blooze Brothers at Lehmann Mansion

• July 19: The Four C Notes at Parkman Pavilion

• July 26: Billy Elton at Lehmann Mansion

• Aug. 2: The Class of 68 at Parkman Pavilion

• Aug. 9: Gooroos at Lake Villa District Library