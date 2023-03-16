March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

2023 Live Music in the Parks concert lineup announced

Breakfast Club to kick off series June 7 at Lehmann Mansion

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left to right are Kathy Kohler, director of marketing Lindenhurst Park District; Mark Scarpelli, owner Raymond Chevrolet Kia; Jim McDonald, mayor of Lake Villa; Dave Mohr, executive director Lindenhurst Park District; Dominic Marturano, mayor of Lindenhurst; Dawn Suchy, trustee Village of Lindenhurst; Pat Dickson, trustee Village of Lindenhurst, Kate Kotloski, director of recreation Lindenhurst Park District; Stacy Michael, administrative services director, Village of Lake Villa; Nina Kenney, head of communications Lake Villa District Library; Van Neff, general manager Raymond Chevy Kia; Meg Schmaus, adult services outreach librarian Lake Villa District Library; and Mick Jacobsen, director Lake Villa District Library.

Pictured from left to right are Kathy Kohler, director of marketing Lindenhurst Park District; Mark Scarpelli, owner Raymond Chevrolet Kia; Jim McDonald, mayor of Lake Villa; Dave Mohr, executive director Lindenhurst Park District; Dominic Marturano, mayor of Lindenhurst; Dawn Suchy, trustee Village of Lindenhurst; Pat Dickson, trustee Village of Lindenhurst, Kate Kotloski, director of recreation Lindenhurst Park District; Stacy Michael, administrative services director, Village of Lake Villa; Nina Kenney, head of communications Lake Villa District Library; Van Neff, general manager Raymond Chevy Kia; Meg Schmaus, adult services outreach librarian Lake Villa District Library; and Mick Jacobsen, director Lake Villa District Library. (Lindenhurst Park District)

LAKE VILLA – The Lindenhurst/Lake Villa Community Partners announced the 2023 dates for Live Music in the Parks.

The free concerts, held on Wednesday evenings at parks throughout the community, are presented by the Lindenhurst Park District, village of Lindenhurst, village of Lake Villa, Lake Villa Township and the Lake Villa District Library.

Raymond Chevrolet & KIA is the main sponsor.

“We are very proud to be the presenting partner for Live Music in the Parks,” said Mark Scarpelli, Raymond Chevrolet & KIA owner. “Being an area business for 65 years, we support the communities we serve with over $500,000 in donations and counting.”

The Lindenhurst/Lake Villa Community Partners were established in 2015 to provide fun events for area residents at minimal or no cost.

The Breakfast Club kicks off the season June 7 at Lehmann Mansion.

The rest of the concert schedule:

• June 14: Kaleidoscope Eyes at Parkman Pavilion

• June 21: Sushi Roll at Lehmann Mansion

• June 28: Mackenzie O’Brien Band at Parkman Pavilion

• July 5: Semple at Caboose Park

• July 12: Blooze Brothers at Lehmann Mansion

• July 19: The Four C Notes at Parkman Pavilion

• July 26: Billy Elton at Lehmann Mansion

• Aug. 2: The Class of 68 at Parkman Pavilion

• Aug. 9: Gooroos at Lake Villa District Library

Lake VillaLindenhurstLake Villa Library District
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois